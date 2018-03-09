Jennifer Hudson refuses to keep her Oscar in the toilet because she doesn't want any ''dirty hands'' on it.

The 36-year-old singer-and-actress won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2007 for her portrayal of Effie White in 'Dreamgirls', and her accolade is pride of place in the middle of her ''awards wall''.

She said: ''It's still very fresh in my mind and at times I'm like, I have an Oscar, really? No, not in the toilet. I have an award wall. Behind it is my hidden office. It's a fake wall and the Oscar sits in the middle.''

Speaking about why she doesn't keep the gong in her toilet, she joked: ''Don't put your dirty hands on my Oscar.''

Jennifer admitted the only other musical movie she would do after 'Dreamgirls' was one portraying Aretha Franklin, and she has been lucky enough to land such a role after the 'Respect' singer hand-picked her for the part.

Speaking on ITV's 'Lorraine', she added: ''She selected me to play her in her biopic. That's what she said. The queen has spoken.

''It's been a dream of mine. I've always said, if I ever do another music-based film, I feel like the only thing that could compare to 'Dreamgirls' is to play Aretha Franklin. It is a dream come true for me.''

Last year, the former 'American Idol' star revealed she had met with the Queen of Soul to discuss playing her in a biopic.

She said: ''It is my dream role, and she and I have met and there are ... very exciting discussions happening.''

A movie about Aretha's life and work has been in development at MGM since 2011.

Aretha's music spans six decades, and her first record deal - a Gospel album - was released in 1956.

She has gone on to drop a string of acclaimed hits, including '(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman', 'Spanish Harlem' and 'I Say A Little Prayer'.