Jennifer Hudson isn't ''in a hurry'' to marry David Otunga.

The 'Remember Me' hitmaker has been engaged to the 37-year-old former wrestler for nine years but insists there is no rush to formally tie the knot.

Asked about the possibility of marriage during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she said: ''I'm not in a hurry. He's not going anywhere. Yes [we're happy and in love].''

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old singer - who has seven-year-old son David Daniel Jr. with her fiancé - previously revealed her family ''saved her life'' by keeping her strong following the murders of her mother, brother and seven-year-old nephew in 2008.

She shared: ''I went from being an aunt, having a mom, and being a child to not having a mom, becoming a mom, and raising my own child. I tell David all the time, 'You saved my life.'

''It's frustrating as hell to me to have somebody who ain't lost nothing try to talk to me about it. I want to say, 'Don't even bother, because you know nothing.' But you never know how much you can get through until you're going through it.''

And Jennifer also previously credited her son for keeping her fit.

She added: ''We were outside in our front yard recently playing ball and I was like 'What other parent does this?' I know they think we're the strangest people, but we keep up with the kids ...

''In the summertime, I like to do outdoor activities with my son like bike riding, playing basketball or skating. Big David [her fiancé] and I are very active parents. [I like] making it fun. If I'm not comfortable and if I can't Jennifer-ize it and make it enjoyable for me, it's not going to happen.''