Jennifer Hudson has met with Aretha Franklin to discuss playing her in a film.

The singer-and-actress has been rumoured for months to be in line to portray 'The Queen of Soul' in a biopic and she has now confirmed that she has spoken with the 'Respect' hitmaker about her life story.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph newspaper, Jennifer spilled: ''It is my dream role, and she and I have met and there are ... very exciting discussions happening.''

However, Jennifer is remaining tight-lipped on any other details about the proposed project, only stating: ''I cannot talk about that.''

Jennifer previously won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance in 2006 musical movie 'Dreamgirls' and taking on Aretha as an alter ego would be sure to put her in Academy Award contention again.

The 'Spotlight' singer is keeping busy in her career and is a coach on the new series of 'The Voice UK' along with Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

Jennifer first found fame as a contestant on 'American Idol' in 2004 and she admits that experience and judge Simon Cowell's rejection of her as ''too big in every way'' makes her the ideal candidate to help the aspiring pop stars she will mentor.

The star - who is engaged to WWE commentator David Otunga, with whom she has seven-year-old son David Jr. - shared: ''I actually loved being able to sit back and be sung to for once. Above all I'm obsessed by music, so getting to hear new talent and learning about all the different styles of voices has been totally fascinating. I don't get to do that a lot. If a note goes wrong (though), my body reacts, I've got sympathy for them but there's no point lying.''