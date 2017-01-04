Jennifer Hudson considered stopping singing after her tragic family loss.

The 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going' hitmaker was left devastated when her former brother-in-law William Balfour killed her mother, brother and nephew in 2008 but insists she forgives him for what he did.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''There was a time when I thought I didn't want to sing any more. I didn't want to do it. But there's something in me that won't let me stop.

''There would be no point in faith if it wasn't tested. My mother always told me no matter how negative your life seems to be, you must always look for a positive.

''In many ways the trial was the most dreadful part of it all. But again I know my mother would not have wanted us to miss a beat, so we were there every day.''

And the 35-year-old singer - who has seven-year-old son David Jr. with her partner David Otunga - also opened up about her childhood and how singing was very much part of her life at a young age.

She added: ''Apparently we were poor, but we didn't know it. We always had everything we wanted. My mother always wanted us to see the world; she said it's more than just the box you live in. All my family had huge personalities and we had a sense of who we are. Why would I want to be anyone else?

''My mum tells this story of when I was a baby in church. They were teaching the choir a note, and they couldn't hit it. I was just eight months old, but I hit the note. I used to beg for a solo, and then when they gave it to me, I would be too afraid to sing. I didn't start singing with my eyes open until I was 19 years old.''