Jennifer Hudson says the 'Cats' live-action movie is ''something really special''.

The 37-year-old singer and actress is currently working on the upcoming feature film adaptation of the popular stage musical - which is also set to star the likes of Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, and James Corden - and has said the production is set to be a real treat for fans, as the cast are ''creating it as [they] go''.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' on the red carpet at the 2019 Oscars on Sunday (24.02.19), Jennifer said: ''It's, like, something really special being made and ... I'm just happy to be a part of it .... It's just a live vibe. It's done live on the set. It's a lot of hard work. We're creating it as we go, so it's a lot if, you know, living in the moment.

''It's so uniquely done and we're all creating something that does not have a vision to it. So, we're learning as we go. We're creating as we go and we're all surprising ourselves ... It's a new level from everyone. The director, from all the talent, the dancers and everybody is equally just as involved in it.''

Jennifer - who will star as Grizabella in the upcoming flick - recently finished filming her big song, 'Memory', last week and says she's happy to have it over and done with.

She added: ''Well, I definitely feel the pressure, so that's why I couldn't wait till it was over with. I said I was just gonna throw a party ... after 'Memory' was done.

''I literally have [been] anticipating doing that song in the scene since the moment I got the role ... I could only mentally prepare. There wasn't much I could but literally be in the moment while shooting it.''

'Cats' is also set to star the likes of Sir Ian McKellen, Dame Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson, Jason Derulo, Laurie Davidson, and Francesca Hayward.

The film - which is based on the play of the same name, which in turn was based on 'Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats' by T.S. Eliot - is scheduled for a December 2019 release.