Jennifer Hudson can't wait for Miley Cyrus to ''rock her stuff'' on 'The Voice US'.

The 35-year-old singer will sit beside the 'Malibu' hitmaker on the judging panel when the upcoming season of the American talent competition airs later this year, and has said she is excited to work with the blonde beauty.

Posting a picture on Instagram of Miley wearing a Jennifer Hudson cap, the 'If This Isn't Love' singer wrote: ''Thank u @mileycyrus for the team Jhud love ! I can't wait to rock your stuff too ! U r great at what u do @nbcthevoice its cool to sit beside u and learn from u and work with and joke u and hang with u! #girlpower (sic)''

And the feeling is seemingly mutual too, as Miley took to her own photo sharing account to post a video of Jennifer singing during the blind audition stages of the programme, where she said she would turn her chair around immediately if the superstar was a contestant on the show.

Miley wrote: ''@iamjhud SANGIN @nbcthevoice Blind Auditions! Girl! Consider my chair TURNT & welcome to Team Miley cameo by @adamlevine (sic)''

Meanwhile, it was previously announced that Kelly Clarkson would be joining the mentor panel for season 14 of the show, where she will likely be joined by regulars Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.

In a statement released in May, Kelly wrote: ''I'm so excited to join 'The Voice' at NBC.

''We've gone back and forth about a role as a coach for years, but the timing hasn't been right until now. I have always loved appearing on the show as an adviser or performer and established an amazing relationship with the network during my Christmas special. I can't wait to turn my chair and see the faces of up-and-coming artists and provide them with the help and support they've needed to break into the industry. Watch out Shelton, I'm comin' to win!! (sic)''