'Cats' has received eight nominations for the Golden Raspberry Awards.

The much-maligned movie - which stars the likes of Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Taylor Swift, Dame Judi Dench and Idris Elba - is among this year's nominees for the awards show that celebrates the worst films in Hollywood.

The star-studded production, which is based on Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical, has been nominated in the Worst Picture, Worst Actress (Francesca Hayward), Worst Supporting Actress (Judi Dench and Rebel Wilson), Worst Supporting Actor (James Corden), Worst Screen Combo, Worst Director (Tom Hooper), and Worst Screenplay categories.

Elsewhere, Tyler Perry's 'A Madea Family Funeral' and 'Rambo: Last Blood' have also been nominated for eight awards, which are more commonly known as Razzies.

All three movies are in line for the Worst Picture gong, but they're facing competition from 'The Fanatic' - which is directed by music star Fred Durst - and the Daniel Farrands-directed horror film 'The Haunting of Sharon Tate'.

Other big-name stars who have been nominated for a Razzie this year include John Travolta, for 'The Fanatic' and 'Trading Paint', and Oscar-winning star Anne Hathaway, for 'The Hustle' and 'Serenity'.

Anne's 'Serenity' co-star and fellow Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey has also been nominated for a Razzie.

Meanwhile, Eddie Murphy has been nominated for the Razzie Redeemer Award for his performance in 'Dolemite is My Name'.

The Razzies - which are determined by an online vote - are widely seen as an antidote to the glitzy Academy Awards, which are poised to take place in Los Angeles on Sunday (09.02.20).

Razzie nominees:

Worst Picture:

'Cats'

'The Fanatic'

'The Haunting of Sharon Tate'

'A Madea Family Funeral'

'Rambo: Last Blood'

Worst Actor:

James Franco

David Harbour

Matthew McConaughey

Sylvester Stallone

John Travolta

Worst Actress:

Hilary Duff

Anne Hathaway

Francesca Hayward

Tyler Perry

Rebel Wilson

Worst Supporting Actress:

Jessica Chastain

Cassi Davis

Judi Dench

Fenessa Pineda

Rebel Wilson

Worst Supporting Actor:

James Corden

Tyler Perry

Seth Rogen

Bruce Willis

Worst Screen Combo:

Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs, 'Cats'

Jason Derulo and His CGI-Neutered Bulge, 'Cats'

Tyler Perry and Tyler Perry, 'A Madea Family Funeral'

Sylvester Stallone and His Impotent Rage, 'Rambo: Last Blood'

John Travolta and Any Screenplay He Accepts

Worst Director:

Fred Durst

James Franco

Adrian Grunberg

Tom Hooper

Neil Marshall

Worst Screenplay:

'Cats'

'The Haunting of Sharon Tate'

'Hellboy'

'A Madea Family Funeral'

'Rambo: Last Blood'

Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel:

'Dark Phoenix'

'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'

'Hellboy'

'A Madea Family Funeral'

'Rambo: Last Blood'

Worst Reckless Disregard For Human Life and Public Property:

'Dragged Across Concrete'

'The Haunting of Sharon Tate'

'Hellboy'

'Joker'

'Rambo: Last Blood'

Razzie Redeemer Award:

Eddie Murphy

Keanu Reeves

Adam Sandler

Jennifer Lopez

Will Smith