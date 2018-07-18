Jennifer Garner is strict about her kids' food intake.

The '13 Going On 30' star - who has Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and Samuel, six, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck - makes sure her children get a ''rainbow of flavours and of foods''.

She said: ''I'm not worried so much about junk food, because we don't have it in the house - although I don't want to be a freak about it, so that they just want to get their hands on it at all costs. It's more that you just want to make sure they're getting a rainbow of flavours and of foods.''

And the 46-year-old actress likes to grown her own food.

She added to People magazine: ''I think growing your own food helps. When I was a kid, I didn't like tomatoes, but then my mom grew cherry tomatoes, and if I picked them straight off the vine, they tasted so good. My oldest didn't like blueberries until we had blueberry bushes. Now in blueberry season we take colanders down every night and they bring their friends over and we pick.''

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that Jennifer and Ben are ''die-hard committed to co-parenting.''

A source close to the former couple said: ''They have maintained such a strong and beautiful united front to stay lovely and classy towards each other for their kids. They spend so much time working on their relationship -- whether it's a friendship or anything -- for their kids.

''Their friendship is there. They are so die-hard committed to co-parenting. Whatever form this relationship is, they'll always have love for each other, and the love they have for their kids is so strong, they won't let anything bring that down. They both have done things they're not proud of and in no way was Ben a shining husband, but there are a lot of things that go into a marriage and a split. They put together their plans and goals, in terms of their friendship and their relationship, and they're doing just that. Whatever this new normal that they created for their family is, they're doing it.''