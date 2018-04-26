Jennifer Garner won't post pictures of her children online, as she wants to protect their ''privacy'' as much as she can.
Jennifer Garner won't post pictures of her children online.
The 46-year-old actress has Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and Samuel, six, with her former husband Ben Affleck, and although she loves to take to Instagram to share snaps of various aspects of her life, she'll never post pictures of her brood.
Asked if there was anything that was off limits on her social media accounts, the 'Alias' star told E! News: ''Well, I would never share my kids. That's a pretty big roadblock right there ... I've fought too hard for their privacy personally that it feels weird.''
However, Jennifer admits she can be something of a hypocrite with her rule, as she ''loves'' seeing photos of other people's kids.
The '13 Going On 30' star also told the publication that not posting pictures of her brood is the ''only rule'' she has when it comes to social sharing and that everything else is ''fair game.''
Jennifer posted for the first time on Instagram in September last year, but has had her account for much longer as she previously admitted she used to ''stalk'' people before posting her own content.
She said: ''First of all I started Insta-stalking people, mostly ballerinas. But I've so enjoyed watching dancers that I admire from afar and feeling like I get a little insight into their lives and so it just seemed like, 'OK that makes more sense to me.'
''I don't have to go any deeper than I wanna go, I can kind of be in charge of it. So we're having fun with it. It's just my house!''
The 'Elektra' star's first post on the photo sharing app was a time-lapse video of herself writing the words ''I am officially on Instagram ... So please follow me because isn't that how this works'' on a white letter board, and as of the time of writing, she has 1.5 million followers on the site.
