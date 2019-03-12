Jennifer Garner says her and Ben Affleck are spoke to very differently.

The 'Peppermint' star says she is perceived in a different way to her husband by the general public and their children - Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, seven - find it all very funny.

Speaking to her 'Camping' co-star on his 'David Tennant Does A Podcast With...' show, she said: ''[My children] have said in the past that when people see their dad they're in awe. He's 6ft 4in, he's larger than life, he's Batman. He's won two Oscars. He's so powerful in that way, such a powerful presence and person. When people see me they just want to come up and talk. My children say the difference in the way people approach their parents cracks them up.''

Jennifer and Ben's divorce, after over a decade of marriage, was finalised recently but the former couple are in a ''good place'' and are focused on co-parenting their children.

A source said: ''They have both had some ups and downs this year, and they seem to be in a good place ... Jen and Ben continue to work together to make their parenting as seamless as possible. They really like to do things as a family, be it outings, church, cooking or watching movies ... Ben and Jen have been dedicated to making sure their divorce doesn't affect their kids. They want to keep the communication healthy so that they can make decisions together in the best interest of their children. It's been wonderful for Jen that Ben has been so present and involved. She wants to do this right and everyone is so incredibly proud of her for rising above the past and putting the kids first.''