Jennifer Garner is set to star in new children's comedy 'Yes Day'.

The proposed movie is based on Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenhelp's 2009 children's picture book which is about parents having to agree to anything their kids want for 24 hours, whether that's pizza for breakfast or a food fight.

As well as starring in the project, Garner is believed to be acting as a producer with Puerto Rican filmmaker Miguel Arteta in line to direct.

Garner and Artetat previously worked together on 2014 family film 'Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day' - which was loosely based on Judith Viorst and Ray Cruz's 1972 children's book of the same name.

The 46-year-old actress' three children, Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and Samuel, six, may be interested to see if the plot to their mother's movie can become a reality in their home life as the Hollywood star like makes enriching activities and healthy eating a priority.

Previously revealing some of the things she does with her kids - who she raises with ex-husband Ben Affleck - she said: ''I love to hike with my kids on Sunday afternoons.

''My mom grew up on a little farm in Oklahoma with cows, chickens, fresh veggies - you name it. Everything they ate, other than sugar and flour, they grew and raised. When I was a little girl, my mother always told me and my siblings fantastic, vivid tales of growing up on the farm during the summertime, when they would eat like kings, with fresh produce by the bunches and routine delicacies like homemade ice cream.

''It's that same enchanted love for homemade and fresh that defines how my family lives at home today. We have bee hives in our yard, my kids have their bee suits and like to get involved with it all - it's so fun, it's like a living science experiment. In our garden, we grow tons of fruits and vegetables and we're so lucky to live where we live, because we can grow almost anything.

''There are lots of little traditions the kids and I have together, like, we pick blueberries together on the weekends.''