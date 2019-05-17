Jennifer Garner wants to ''explore'' her relationship with John Miller, after they were believed to have cooled off their romance.
The 47-year-old actress - who has Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, seven, with ex-husband Ben Affleck - slowed things down with the CEO a few months ago, but sources say the couple are ''so compatible'' and are both keen to spend more time together to see if they're ''right'' for each other.
An insider said: ''In March, Jen and John decided to slow things down a bit. Jen was focusing on the kids, her career, and co-parenting with Ben [Affleck].
''[But] Jen and John are so compatible. They have great chemistry and truly love each other's company. In the last couple of months, while they have taken a little time for themselves, they have missed each other and both realised they wanted to spend more time together.
''Jen wants to continue to explore their relationship and see if John is the right one for her.''
The pair are said to be ''comfortable'' around one another, and friends of the 'Peppermint' star are ''encouraging'' her to spend more time with the businessman.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', the source added: ''John adores her and he is comfortable with her celebrity status, which is a relief for her. Jen's friends are encouraging her to spend more time with John. They think he seems to be the obvious next step in her life.''
Back in October, it was confirmed the couple had been dating for a few months, and the news came just weeks after Jennifer finalised her divorce from 'Justice League' star Ben.
In January, sources claimed the 'Alias' actress had ''something very different'' with John than she had with Ben.
An insider said at the time: ''She and John are both interested in living a healthy lifestyle, working out and eating well, except for the occasional trip to Chick-fil-A! When they aren't with the kids, they take time on their own seeing movies and having romantic dinners. They've already taken the kids to the mountains together, and Jen's friends describe John as a mountain man. He loves to do outdoorsy things.''
