Jennifer Garner is using the start of a new decade as a ''fresh start''.

The 47-year-old actress is ''looking forward'' to the next 10 years of her life, as the start of 2020 welcomed the beginning of a new decade, which Jennifer sees as the perfect chance to wipe the slate clean.

She said: ''I'm just looking forward to a whole new decade, it feels like a fresh start. I'm loving working on 'Yes Day' right now for Netflix. It's a movie that I developed and producing as well as am in, and I couldn't love it more. I couldn't love the process more. And just more of the same.''

But even more important than her career is the wellbeing of her family, including her three kids - daughters Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, seven - whom she has with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

She added: ''If I could be lucky enough to have another year with three healthy kids and my own house and parents and sisters and nieces and nephews and friends and we're all going through whatever, but we're all still chugging along and finding joy, then okay. That's good enough for me.''

This year, Jennifer also hopes to grow her Once Upon a Farm line, with the launch of more organic baby foods.

Jennifer is releasing a new flavour titled Farmer Jen & the Giant Squash, which will be the first product in the line made with produce from her family's farm in Locust Grove, Oklahoma, where her mom, Patricia, grew up, and where her uncle and aunt Robert and Janet English live currently.

Speaking to People magazine, the 'Peppermint' actress explained: ''I always collaborate on the flavours, but this is the first time I've ever said, 'Okay, I think it should be this.' I'm so nervous. I just hope they like it so I get to do it again.

''Of anything I've ever done, this means the most to my mum - that her farm is being brought back to life, and it's growing things for babies. It's just the coolest.''