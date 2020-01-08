Jennifer Garner is using the start of a new decade as a ''fresh start'', as she vows to keep working on her Once Upon a Farm brand, as well as furthering her career as a producer.
Jennifer Garner is using the start of a new decade as a ''fresh start''.
The 47-year-old actress is ''looking forward'' to the next 10 years of her life, as the start of 2020 welcomed the beginning of a new decade, which Jennifer sees as the perfect chance to wipe the slate clean.
She said: ''I'm just looking forward to a whole new decade, it feels like a fresh start. I'm loving working on 'Yes Day' right now for Netflix. It's a movie that I developed and producing as well as am in, and I couldn't love it more. I couldn't love the process more. And just more of the same.''
But even more important than her career is the wellbeing of her family, including her three kids - daughters Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, seven - whom she has with ex-husband Ben Affleck.
She added: ''If I could be lucky enough to have another year with three healthy kids and my own house and parents and sisters and nieces and nephews and friends and we're all going through whatever, but we're all still chugging along and finding joy, then okay. That's good enough for me.''
This year, Jennifer also hopes to grow her Once Upon a Farm line, with the launch of more organic baby foods.
Jennifer is releasing a new flavour titled Farmer Jen & the Giant Squash, which will be the first product in the line made with produce from her family's farm in Locust Grove, Oklahoma, where her mom, Patricia, grew up, and where her uncle and aunt Robert and Janet English live currently.
Speaking to People magazine, the 'Peppermint' actress explained: ''I always collaborate on the flavours, but this is the first time I've ever said, 'Okay, I think it should be this.' I'm so nervous. I just hope they like it so I get to do it again.
''Of anything I've ever done, this means the most to my mum - that her farm is being brought back to life, and it's growing things for babies. It's just the coolest.''
Tom Brand has always been a workaholic and his company is in the fanal stages...
There's a fundamental flaw to this multi-strand social media-themed drama: it's told completely from the...
1970s rocker Danny Collins (Al Pacino) has earned a reputation for himself as a sell-out....
There's nothing wrong with this bright and goofy family comedy, but there's nothing much to...
Essentially this year's Moneyball, but set in American football rather than baseball, this fast-paced drama...
One group of very different people - including popular high school teens and their less...
Alexander is an 11-year-old boy who experiences a series of disastrous events in just one...
In telling this remarkable true story, director Jean-Marc Vallee (The Young Victoria) and his gifted...
Sonny Weaver, Jr. is the general manager of National Football League team the Cleveland Browns...
Laura Pickler is the proud and doting wife of long-time butter carving champion Bob Pickler....
Cindy and Jim Green is a young, married couple who are looking forward to starting...