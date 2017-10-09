Jennifer Garner has admitted got an Instagram account so she could ''stalk'' people, specifically her favourite ballerinas.
The 45-year-old actress uploaded her first ever snap to the photo sharing app in September, and she has now revealed she only decided to create an account with the social media platform because she became obsessed with ''insta-stalking'' ballerinas.
She told E! News: ''First of all I started Insta-stalking people, mostly ballerinas. But I've so enjoyed watching dancers that I admire from afar and feeling like I get a little insight into their lives and so it just seemed like, 'OK that makes more sense to me.'
''I don't have to go any deeper than I wanna go, I can kind of be in charge of it. So we're having fun with it. It's just my house!''
Jennifer's first post on the site was a time-lapse video of herself writing the words ''I am officially on Instagram ... So please follow me because isn't that how this works'' on a white letterboard, and as of the time of writing, she has 548,000 followers on the site.
Meanwhile, the brunette beauty - who has Violet 11, Seraphina, eight, and Samuel, five, with her estranged husband Ben Affleck - recently revealed she has to ''shake off'' her tough movie roles, such as her role as a single mother in new movie 'The Tribes of Palos Verdes', because she doesn't want to bring any negativity into her home.
She said: ''Anytime that you're playing someone who is going through something, you have to just figure it out, and you actually - believe it or not - don't use your own life as much as you might think. It really is its own bear to get through.
''You just get into that place. That's your job, and then you shake it off, because you have to go home and raise your kids. It's just like any other time I do a scene with an emotional place.''
