Jennifer Garner phones her nutritionist at night so late night cravings don't break her diet plan.
Jennifer Garner speed dials her nutritionist at night so she doesn't break her diet plan.
Nutritionist to the stars Kelly LeVeque counts Jennifer as one of her clients and she has spilled that the '13 going on 30' actress sometimes calls her late at night when filming to get advice on how to avoid late night cravings.
Speaking to Us Weekly, Kelly said: ''She'll text me, she'll call me, 'Hey, I'm on HBO's Camping. I'm filming like every single night from 11pm to 3am. What can I do?'
''I might pull back on the alcohol. I might say, 'I know you love your red wine but let's not have that'. I also might add a little more protein so she feels more full because that lack of sleep is gonna increase her hunger hormones. So it's really just ways to prevent her craving, crashing and sort of feeling bad about yourself.''
The 46-year-old actress is currently working on her new comedy series 'Camping' from Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner - which tells the story of a married couple who go on a trip that goes horribly wrong.
Kelly - whose other clients include Emmy Rossum, Chelsea Handler, Busy Philipps and Jessica Alba, among others - believes the best advice she has been giving Jennifer, 46, is to eat high quality foods packed with vitamins and nutrients.
She said: ''With Jen, it was really about being sure she was getting that quality down - making sure she was cooking with healthy oils and getting really healthy proteins. She has a garden and prioritises getting healthy food and understands the process of regenerative farming, which is basically having your produce and your chickens all in the same area. It's really good for the soil, it's really good for the land and it's really good for the health of the actual plants that you eat.''
Seven songs to take you to victory, or seven songs to dry your eyes to.
Idris Elba has unveiled his new indie imprint 7Wallace Music.
It's that time of year again. 'Today we celebrate our Independence Day!'
We could watch this guy all day.
Tom Brand has always been a workaholic and his company is in the fanal stages...
There's a fundamental flaw to this multi-strand social media-themed drama: it's told completely from the...
1970s rocker Danny Collins (Al Pacino) has earned a reputation for himself as a sell-out....
There's nothing wrong with this bright and goofy family comedy, but there's nothing much to...
Essentially this year's Moneyball, but set in American football rather than baseball, this fast-paced drama...
One group of very different people - including popular high school teens and their less...
Alexander is an 11-year-old boy who experiences a series of disastrous events in just one...
In telling this remarkable true story, director Jean-Marc Vallee (The Young Victoria) and his gifted...
Sonny Weaver, Jr. is the general manager of National Football League team the Cleveland Browns...
Laura Pickler is the proud and doting wife of long-time butter carving champion Bob Pickler....
Cindy and Jim Green is a young, married couple who are looking forward to starting...