Jennifer Garner has ''slowed things down'' with John Miller.

The 46-year-old actress struck up a relationship with the CEO in October this year amid the finalisation of her divorce from Ben Affleck - with whom she has Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and Samuel, six - but it has now been claimed the pair have taken a step back, as Jennifer isn't ''ready for anything too serious'' right now.

A source said: Jen has slowed things down with John Miller since the word got out they were dating. Jen's children, career and Ben [Affleck] are her main focus at the moment and she is not ready for anything too serious.''

The 'Peppermint' star has reportedly told friends she ''doesn't want to be deeply committed'' to anyone, as she's too busy with her family and career, as well as being a helping hand to her ex-husband Ben, as he continues to recover following his admission into rehab earlier this year.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', the insider added: ''Privately, she has told friends she doesn't want to be deeply committed at the moment. She wants to focus on family, career and getting Ben back on track. She enjoys her time with John but she has concerns of moving too quickly because she doesn't want to be disappointed. Her friends are in full support of her stepping back a bit because they all know relationships take a lot of work and right now her plate is full.

''She still communicates with Ben almost daily because his sobriety is so important, she wants be a strong support and he leans on her a lot. She truly is a great friend to him and an amazing mother.''

Jennifer and the 'Justice League' star - who tied the knot in 2005 - officially ended their marriage in November after first announcing their intention to file for divorce in 2015, two years before actually filing in April 2017.

A source said at the time: ''Ben regrets so many of his actions in the past. He loves his family and knows his priority should have been them all along. The good news is that they work incredibly hard on keeping their family unit working for the children, despite the fact they are no longer married.''