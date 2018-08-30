Jennifer Garner learned MMA, gun and knife skills for her new movie.

The '13 Going On 30' star took on a brand new set of skills for her role as Riley in the action revenge movie 'Peppermint' and really enjoyed the physical aspect.

Speaking about her training for the movie, she said: ''I've been training for a while on this. I did MMA skills, gun skills, knife skills. It was the connection to the physical that made me kind of understand her fight for her daughter.''

And the 46-year-old actress was excited about the role from the get go.

She added to People magazine: ''I was excited right from the jump. The first time I read the script for Peppermint because it's an original story and there's a strong woman at the middle. My character, Riley, watches this happen in front of her. She sees the people who killed her family. She discovers the police and the people who should be helping her are all on the wrong side of the law.

''She just shuts down her heart, goes into hiding and spends the next five years becoming a machine. She immediately takes matters into her own hands to make sure those people are brought to justice. The fact that she just says I'm a mom, I'm taking care of this and I'm going to do what I need to do. That, I'm inspired by. I've never gotten the chance to play that kind of visceral need to defend, or protect or take care of someone in your family.''