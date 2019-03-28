Jennifer Garner has admitted her children see ''two versions'' of their famous mum because they grew up being ''nursed in the makeup chair''.
The '13 Going On 30' actress - who has daughters Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 10, and seven-year-old son Samuel with ex-husband Ben Affleck - admitted her career and time in the ''makeup chair'' may have ''complicated'' things for her kids.
Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, she explained: ''I think it's probably extra complicated when you literally were nursed in the makeup chair as an infant, and have grown up sitting in your mom's lap while she got her makeup done your whole life.
''My kids know two versions of me: They know the version that I see in the mirror right now that looks crazy, and it's what they see 90 percent of the time.
''Other times, they see a version of me that I never saw with my mom or anything, where I'm done up, my hair's done, my makeup is done, so I wonder what that puts in [Violet's] mind.''
The 46-year-old star hopes her children realise that she's ''happiest and most comfortable'' when she looks like herself.
She added: ''I think whatever version of growing up they need to do around that, if they can come back to this in the end, we're good to go.''
Meanwhile, Jennifer recently revealed how her kids find it amusing that their parents are perceived so differently by the general public.
She said: ''[My children] have said in the past that when people see their dad they're in awe. He's 6ft 4in, he's larger than life, he's Batman. He's won two Oscars. He's so powerful in that way, such a powerful presence and person.
''When people see me they just want to come up and talk. My children say the difference in the way people approach their parents cracks them up.''
