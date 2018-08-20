Jennifer Garner's kids don't pay attention to her work as an actress as they'd rather she be at home with them.
The 42-year-old actress has admitted that Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and six-year-old Samuel - who she has with estranged husband Ben Affleck - don't ask any questions about her movies because they'd rather she was at home with them.
In an interview with 'Extra', she said: ''They just want me to come home and be mom.''
The '13 Going on 30 actress' enjoys raising her brood in Hollywood.
She said: ''I love living in LA, I don't roll my eyes about raising kids in LA. My kids have really kind excellent role models in their lives. You can create a life for yourself, even in the middle of Hollywood.''
Jennifer wants her kids to know ''the simple life'' just like she did, growing up on a farm in Oklahoma, she has said she wants her own children to understand that you don't need material things to keep you occupied.
She said: ''I want them to know that my mother was happy and free on the farm. I want them to know that you don't need things to keep you occupied. I think that the only real way to understand a concept like that is to live it, so I guess we'd better head to the farm more often!''
The 'Love, Simon' star admits it can be hard to show her brood the value of farm living when they live such different lives back home in California, but says she does her best to make sure they at least eat farm grown food.
She added: ''You feel like, how can I infuse my kids' city lives? They couldn't have a more different life than what these guys have here. How can I give them that feeling - the freedom and the joy and the silliness? And the hard work, and the work ethic that you guys grew up with.''
