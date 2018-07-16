Jennifer Garner finds the ''public scrutiny'' about her relationships difficult.

The 46-year-old actress - who has Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and Samuel, six, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck - admits it is tough having a relationship in the spotlight and says it puts ''pressure to make something happen''.

She said: ''Scrutiny on your private life puts a pressure to make something happen. You feel a pressure to hurry up and get married, because you think that will end the 'are they engaged or are they not?' And that's true of the reverse as well. If there is any inkling of trouble, or if the tabloids decide that there's trouble, it can create trouble. But, to be honest, public scrutiny - everyone says, 'oh, you had to go through this in public' - the public isn't what's hard. What's hard is going through it. I don't look at it. I had to really get serious with myself and say this is not healthy, no one should see pictures of themselves that paparazzi have taken.''

And the '13 Going On 30' star finds fame ''startling and shocking''.

She added to CBS Sunday Morning: ''It's startling to become recognisable. It's startling and shocking. There was a solid decade where there were five or six cars minimum - and easily up to 15 or 20 on the weekends - outside of my house at all times. I really feel the stress of it, I really - I could cry talking about it.''

Meanwhile, Jennifer previously insisted she isn't ''interested in dating'' following her split from Ben.

She said: ''I would not have chosen this life for myself or for my kids. I would not choose to be single or be in this position. It's something that we are working through. I haven't been on a date and I am not interested dating. People want to set me up and I am just like, 'No, thank you!'''