Jennifer Garner has recorded a duet with Andrea Bocelli for his new album 'Si Forever: The Diamond Edition'.
Jennifer Garner will release a duet with Andrea Bocelli.
The 47-year-old actress has collaborated with the 61-year-old opera singer to record a version of 'Dormi Dormi Lullaby', which will feature on a new extended version of his album 'Si'. This will be Jennifer's first recorded duet.
'Dormi Dormi Lullaby' is sung in both Italian and English.
Ellie Goulding will also duet with Bocelli on 'Si Forever: The Diamond Edition', singing 'Return to Love'.
She said: ''I have always had an affinity with classical music, and I'm a sucker for a love song. It was fun and enlightening to sing in Italian - a real joy to record.''
Andrea added: ''Ellie Goulding is the perfect singer for this track. ''She has a beautiful voice which I loved right away.''
Andrea worked with stars including Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa on the original version of the album and he was delighted with the chance to team up with them both.
He said: ''I loved Dua's voice - it's very recognisable and has a lot of tension.
''With Ed, he has a great determination and lots to communicate, and he does that in a sincere way. He's a great guy.''
The star was keen to start a new chapter with 'Si' channel his youth, which led to collaborations with Josh Groban and even his own son Matteo.
He previously said: ''I wanted to go back to my memories of being a young man, playing at a piano bar. Obviously since then, I've produced lots of albums, sung lots of covers, performed many other things.
''But at a certain point I said to myself: 'Maybe the time has come to put my effort into finding new songs.'
''Like starting all over again, as it were, in my career.''
