Jennifer Garner is mourning the loss of her pet chicken, Regina George, after the poultry passed away ''from natural causes'' aged just eight months.
Jennifer Garner's chicken has died.
The 45-year-old actress is mourning the loss of her pet poultry Regina George, who has died ''from natural causes'' aged just eight months.
Jennifer wrote on Instagram: ''Please enjoy this tribute to Chicken Regina George who passed away from natural causes. [Chicken emoji] #shewasourfavorite #RIP #shelivedagoodlife (sic)''
The 'Miracles from Heaven' star posted a touching video tribute to Regina, which showed Jennifer giving her clucking pal a stroke, taking her for a walk on a lead, and also featured a picture of the unlucky clucker's grave plaque.
It read: ''R.I.P. Regina George. July 9 2017 - March 20, 2018 (sic)''
Jennifer - who has kids, Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and six-year-old Samuel with husband Ben Affleck - has several pet poultry and has previously dubbed herself the ''chicken lady''
She once wrote alongside a picture of herself walking Regina: ''If there isn't a Chicken Lady Day , there really should be. Man, my life gets more exciting all the time.
''-- --
''Meet one of our ladies, Regina George. Regina loves long walks, dehydrated bugs, and kale. Regina hates....carbs.
''#shesanicechickenbutaMeanGirl
''#MeanGirlsthemovie
''#ithinkshehasaburnbook
''#cluckcluck (sic)''
Jennifer named her chick after the 'Mean Girls' character of the same name played by Rachel McAdams.
As well as her love of chickens, Jennifer also has a pet golden retriever pooch Birdie, who she sometimes reads bedtime stories to.
She took to her Instagram over the weekend to share a video of herself reading a book to her puppy, and encouraged others to do the same with their four-legged friends.
Jennifer wrote: ''It's never too early to introduce a little one to the fun of books-- even if you have to skip pages. Even if they make you work for it. Even if you ignore the words for a picture walk. I have about seventy eleven million favorite board books, but here are a few that are perfect to #readtoyourpups (sic)''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Tom Brand has always been a workaholic and his company is in the fanal stages...
There's a fundamental flaw to this multi-strand social media-themed drama: it's told completely from the...
1970s rocker Danny Collins (Al Pacino) has earned a reputation for himself as a sell-out....
There's nothing wrong with this bright and goofy family comedy, but there's nothing much to...
Essentially this year's Moneyball, but set in American football rather than baseball, this fast-paced drama...
One group of very different people - including popular high school teens and their less...
Alexander is an 11-year-old boy who experiences a series of disastrous events in just one...
In telling this remarkable true story, director Jean-Marc Vallee (The Young Victoria) and his gifted...
Sonny Weaver, Jr. is the general manager of National Football League team the Cleveland Browns...
Laura Pickler is the proud and doting wife of long-time butter carving champion Bob Pickler....
Cindy and Jim Green is a young, married couple who are looking forward to starting...