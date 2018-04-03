Jennifer Garner's chicken has died.

The 45-year-old actress is mourning the loss of her pet poultry Regina George, who has died ''from natural causes'' aged just eight months.

Jennifer wrote on Instagram: ''Please enjoy this tribute to Chicken Regina George who passed away from natural causes. [Chicken emoji] #shewasourfavorite #RIP #shelivedagoodlife (sic)''

The 'Miracles from Heaven' star posted a touching video tribute to Regina, which showed Jennifer giving her clucking pal a stroke, taking her for a walk on a lead, and also featured a picture of the unlucky clucker's grave plaque.

It read: ''R.I.P. Regina George. July 9 2017 - March 20, 2018 (sic)''

Jennifer - who has kids, Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and six-year-old Samuel with husband Ben Affleck - has several pet poultry and has previously dubbed herself the ''chicken lady''

She once wrote alongside a picture of herself walking Regina: ''If there isn't a Chicken Lady Day , there really should be. Man, my life gets more exciting all the time.

''-- --

''Meet one of our ladies, Regina George. Regina loves long walks, dehydrated bugs, and kale. Regina hates....carbs.

''#shesanicechickenbutaMeanGirl

''#MeanGirlsthemovie

''#ithinkshehasaburnbook

''#cluckcluck (sic)''

Jennifer named her chick after the 'Mean Girls' character of the same name played by Rachel McAdams.

As well as her love of chickens, Jennifer also has a pet golden retriever pooch Birdie, who she sometimes reads bedtime stories to.

She took to her Instagram over the weekend to share a video of herself reading a book to her puppy, and encouraged others to do the same with their four-legged friends.

Jennifer wrote: ''It's never too early to introduce a little one to the fun of books-- even if you have to skip pages. Even if they make you work for it. Even if you ignore the words for a picture walk. I have about seventy eleven million favorite board books, but here are a few that are perfect to #readtoyourpups (sic)''