Jennifer Garner religiously ''removes'' all of her make-up ''every single night''.

The '13 Going On 30' star - who is a Neutrogena brand ambassador - starts off her evening skincare ritual by always making sure to wash her skin before she goes to bed to get rid of any impurities and dirt, and Garner admitted that she swears by sunscreen because it makes ''everything'' look better.

She told America's Marie Claire magazine: ''First off, I wash my face every single night, no matter what. I honestly wear no make-up unless there's a reason to, but if I happen to have eye make-up on that day I'll remove all of it.''

''I also hate that feeling when your skin looks sallow and you can see it in the texture. I swear by the hyaluronic acid in Neutrogena's Hydroboost for that because it gives you a plump, bouncy, and dewy effect. And of course, sunscreen. The Ultra Sheer 100 SPF goes on well under make-up and just makes everything look better.''

And the 46-year-old actress - who has Violet, 12, and Seraphina, nine, and six-year-old Samuel with ex-husband Ben Affleck - ''struggled'' for a long time to find out how to use anti-ageing ingredient, retinol, because she has such ''sensitive skin''.

She added: ''My biggest skincare struggle was definitely figuring out retinol. Being in my mid-40s, retinol really is the most important product for anti-ageing. But I have sensitive skin, so everything people gave me kept turning my face red, itchy, and blotchy.

''The Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair was a lifesaver for me. It's combined with an oil so it's a little more gentle than other retinols and doesn't irritate my skin.''