Jennifer Garner has shared a video of her mammogram appointment to help raise awareness for breast cancer.
The 47-year-old actress has a mammogram scan every October - which is breast cancer awareness month - in order to ensure she isn't at risk of the disease, and has now posted a portion of her appointment on social media in order to encourage other women to make the scan part of their ''routine''.
In the video, she says: ''Happy October! It's breast cancer awareness month and it's time for a mammogram!''
The clip then shows the 'Peppermint' star doodling on a form, as well as quick shots of her undergoing the scan, before she is seen blowing up a latex glove as she waits for the doctor to return with her results.
When her doctor tells her the scan is ''perfect'' and gives her the all clear, she then does a joyful dance.
Jennifer captioned the video: ''Every October I have a standing date. For a mammogram. For me, having the appointment on the books makes it routine, like the dentist. I know it's scary, sisters, but just do it--the next best thing to an all clear is early detection. To everyone in the thick of the battle--respect and love and strength to you. #nationalbreastcancerawarenessmonth #octoberisforpink #idonttakemycleartestforgranted #thankyoudrgoldberg (sic)''
Meanwhile, the 'Alias' actress - who has Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, seven, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck - recently admitted she can be a ''fun-killing'' mother, as her brood have dubbed her ''the dragon''.
She said: ''If you're like me, I kill the fun.
''I am so lame. I say no to everything. They call me the dragon. They have all these names for me.''
But Jennifer does have a 'Yes Day' once a year, where she allows her children to do as they please.
She added: ''A 13-year-old and a seven-year-old have a different idea about what they'd like to get out of 'Yes Day'.
''They have to agree 'cause it's just one day.''
