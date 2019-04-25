Jennifer Garner isn't a ''dress girl'' and prefers to wear ''jeans''.

The 47-year-old actress was named 2019's 'Most Beautiful Woman' by PEOPLE magazine and the Hollywood star has now revealed that despite maintaining a fuss-free approach to fashion, she will often take ''pretty'' gowns that she'll ''never wear'' with her on holiday because she ''loves'' the way they look.

Speaking to People TV, she said: ''Every time I'm leaving town, I take all the clothes I never wear because you look through your closet and you think, 'I love this. Why don't I wear this? It's such a pretty dress,' but in reality, when I get there, I look for jeans and my sneakers. And I don't know why I try to pretend like I'm suddenly going to be dress girl, because I'm not, unless I'm put in it.''

Jennifer also lifted the lid on her daily beauty regime and revealed that she washes her hair every day because of her intense exercise regime.

She said: ''I work out pretty hard so I almost wash it every day. But I don't like blow it out. I walk around with wet hair. But I just feel like, 'I've showered! Don't I get a gold star? What more do you want from me?'''

The '13 Going on 30' star - who has children Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and seven-year-old Samuel with ex-husband Ben Affleck - likes to hit the gym as often as possible because she loves ''food'' and wants to be able to eat calorific treats that she enjoys.

She added: ''I try to work out every day but like any mom, you're juggling and you take it day by day. I do see it as part of the job.

''I don't always stay at the same weight, I like food so if I need to knock a few pounds off I guess I could. I know how to do it, I just don't want to!''