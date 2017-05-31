Jennifer Garner is not ready to start ''planning dates'' since her split from Ben Affleck.

The 45-year-old actress officially filed for divorce from the 'Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice' star - with whom she has three children Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight, and Samuel, five - last month, but reportedly doesn't want to start seeing other people just yet as she still believes Ben is ''the love of her life''.

A source said: ''She will [start dating] eventually, but it will be a while before she does. She's certainly not jumping up and down and screaming, 'I'm single!' and planning dates. She still says Ben was the love of her life.''

Despite not being ready to move on from the Hollywood hunk just yet, Jennifer - who first announced her split from Ben in 2015, two years before starting the official divorce proceedings - is believed to be ''doing okay''.

The source added to People magazine: ''[She's] doing okay. This has really been the most difficult decision for her. But it's time to focus on the future.''

And although the 'Daredevil' star isn't ready to start dating again, 44-year-old Ben was believed to be making the first steps toward starting new relationships just one week after filing for divorce.

An insider claimed at the time the 'Justice League' actor was already dating someone new, although they added the romance was ''not serious''.

The source claimed: ''He's ready to move on.''

Meanwhile, Ben recently moved out of the family home where he had been living with Jennifer and their children.

An insider said: ''The family house is for Jen and the kids now. Ben won't have any things at the house. The kids are doing well. They have been to Ben's new house.''

It was previously claimed the 'Argo' star had ''slowly'' been moving from the house, before settling into his new abode earlier this month.

Another source said: ''They didn't want to alarm the kids or have them feel like Ben was leaving, so he has slowly moved out over time. But, as of Monday, he will be living at his new home.

''They really want the kids to continue with their same routine and have assured them that that's not going to change. However, in the next few weeks, they will start to spend regular time at Ben's house as well.''