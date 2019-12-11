Jennifer Garner has been named an ambassador for hair care brand Virtue Labs.

The 47-year-old actress has been a fan of the product range for years after their creative director, Adir Abergel - who is also her hair stylist - introduced the line to her and in her new role, she will be highlighting the health and beauty benefits of the range.

She said: ''Adir and I have grown up together and have collaborated extensively for almost twenty years. I trust him with everything, but especially when it comes to hair, so naturally, I was an early consumer and fan of Virtue's products.''

The 'Peppermint' star knew instantly the secret of Virtue needed to be spread and signed up for the task.

She continued: ''I'm looking forward to working alongside Adir and the entire Virtue Labs team - we've got to share the news about these incredible products and the inventive science and technology that sets them apart. Hair is important, people!''

Jennifer will also work closely with Adir and Virtue's Founder and CEO Melisse Shaban on creative content development and overall brand strategy and they are delighted to have the mother-of-three on board.

Melisse said: ''In addition to her acclaim as an actress, Jennifer is a businesswoman and working mom who embodies many of the values we aspire to as a brand.''

And an ecstatic Adir commented: ''It's not enough to say that Jen and I are friends, we're more like family.

''We basically grew up together in our careers in Hollywood. To have this amazing human who I love believe in our products so much that she wants to join our Virtue family is more than I could dream of.''