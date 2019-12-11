'Peppermint' star Jennifer Garner has been announced as Virtue Labs new hair care ambassador.
Jennifer Garner has been named an ambassador for hair care brand Virtue Labs.
The 47-year-old actress has been a fan of the product range for years after their creative director, Adir Abergel - who is also her hair stylist - introduced the line to her and in her new role, she will be highlighting the health and beauty benefits of the range.
She said: ''Adir and I have grown up together and have collaborated extensively for almost twenty years. I trust him with everything, but especially when it comes to hair, so naturally, I was an early consumer and fan of Virtue's products.''
The 'Peppermint' star knew instantly the secret of Virtue needed to be spread and signed up for the task.
She continued: ''I'm looking forward to working alongside Adir and the entire Virtue Labs team - we've got to share the news about these incredible products and the inventive science and technology that sets them apart. Hair is important, people!''
Jennifer will also work closely with Adir and Virtue's Founder and CEO Melisse Shaban on creative content development and overall brand strategy and they are delighted to have the mother-of-three on board.
Melisse said: ''In addition to her acclaim as an actress, Jennifer is a businesswoman and working mom who embodies many of the values we aspire to as a brand.''
And an ecstatic Adir commented: ''It's not enough to say that Jen and I are friends, we're more like family.
''We basically grew up together in our careers in Hollywood. To have this amazing human who I love believe in our products so much that she wants to join our Virtue family is more than I could dream of.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Tom Brand has always been a workaholic and his company is in the fanal stages...
There's a fundamental flaw to this multi-strand social media-themed drama: it's told completely from the...
1970s rocker Danny Collins (Al Pacino) has earned a reputation for himself as a sell-out....
There's nothing wrong with this bright and goofy family comedy, but there's nothing much to...
Essentially this year's Moneyball, but set in American football rather than baseball, this fast-paced drama...
One group of very different people - including popular high school teens and their less...
Alexander is an 11-year-old boy who experiences a series of disastrous events in just one...
In telling this remarkable true story, director Jean-Marc Vallee (The Young Victoria) and his gifted...
Sonny Weaver, Jr. is the general manager of National Football League team the Cleveland Browns...
Laura Pickler is the proud and doting wife of long-time butter carving champion Bob Pickler....
Cindy and Jim Green is a young, married couple who are looking forward to starting...