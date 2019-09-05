Jennifer Garner says she has ''chilled out'' when it comes to motherhood and is more relaxed as a mom.
The 'Peppermint' star - who has Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, seven, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck - insists she is must more relaxed as a mom.
She said: ''I can't really complain about my kids. They're pretty awesome. They humour me. But I have chilled out and stopped trying to be my mom.''
And the 47-year-old singer plans her work around her family now.
Speaking during a panel at INBOUND, the annual conference held by HubSpot in Boston, she added: ''It used to be [just] what you can get, first. You're just so grateful to have a job, and leave the restaurant. And then it's what job would fit in the hiatus of Alias, and be just something different from what I was doing nine months a year. And then it became about how to surprise myself. I'm always driven by writing, so I do quirkier movies more than big, bold ones. Then it became about my kids' schedule, and being pregnant and nursing and where my husband was working, and how to fit it all in. And now it's whether they can shoot in L.A. while my kids are in school.''
Jennifer previously revealed her children ''define'' her.
Speaking as she was honoured with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she said: ''All of you here are the most special people in the world to me. Violet, Sera and Sam. Hi, buddy! And my parents and my sisters, my nieces and my nephews. For my children, when you walk over this star I want you to remember, first of all, that I love you. And that this is about hard work and good luck and not a whole lot else. You define me, not this wonderful spot on the pavement. Also, for the record, don't spend too much time on Hollywood Boulevard.''
