Jennifer Garner is building her own home, after selling the property she shared with ex-husband Ben Affleck for $32 million.
Jennifer Garner is building her own home, after selling the property she shared with ex-husband Ben Affleck for $32 million.
The 46-year-old actress recently sold the Pacific Palisades property she had with her former spouse - with whom she has children Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, six - to Maroon 5 rocker Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo for the whopping sum of money.
And with the cash, Jennifer is planning on moving into a smaller custom built estate in Brentwood, about a quarter of a mile down the street from where she lives now, according to a report by X17online.
The 'Peppermint' actress is said to be just months away from moving into the new home, which is close to the westside hotspot Brentwood Country Mart and all of Jennifer's favourite exercise studios.
X17online reports the actress and her brood will be able to count the lines of LeBron James and other celebrities as their neighbours in the new abode.
Jennifer's home was designed by architect Ken Ungar, and comes as a downsize for the 'Alias' star, who is moving from a 16,000 square foot home set on a 3.1 acre plot of land, to a third of an acre with 8,500 square feet of living space.
The star's previous home with Ben came complete with five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a pool, as well as an art studio and a screening room.
Ben moved into guest house of his former family home following his and Jennifer's split.
The additional abode has two bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as a screening room.
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Tom Brand has always been a workaholic and his company is in the fanal stages...
There's a fundamental flaw to this multi-strand social media-themed drama: it's told completely from the...
1970s rocker Danny Collins (Al Pacino) has earned a reputation for himself as a sell-out....
There's nothing wrong with this bright and goofy family comedy, but there's nothing much to...
Essentially this year's Moneyball, but set in American football rather than baseball, this fast-paced drama...
One group of very different people - including popular high school teens and their less...
Alexander is an 11-year-old boy who experiences a series of disastrous events in just one...
In telling this remarkable true story, director Jean-Marc Vallee (The Young Victoria) and his gifted...
Sonny Weaver, Jr. is the general manager of National Football League team the Cleveland Browns...
Laura Pickler is the proud and doting wife of long-time butter carving champion Bob Pickler....
Cindy and Jim Green is a young, married couple who are looking forward to starting...