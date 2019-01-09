Jennifer Garner is building her own home, after selling the property she shared with ex-husband Ben Affleck for $32 million.

The 46-year-old actress recently sold the Pacific Palisades property she had with her former spouse - with whom she has children Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, six - to Maroon 5 rocker Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo for the whopping sum of money.

And with the cash, Jennifer is planning on moving into a smaller custom built estate in Brentwood, about a quarter of a mile down the street from where she lives now, according to a report by X17online.

The 'Peppermint' actress is said to be just months away from moving into the new home, which is close to the westside hotspot Brentwood Country Mart and all of Jennifer's favourite exercise studios.

X17online reports the actress and her brood will be able to count the lines of LeBron James and other celebrities as their neighbours in the new abode.

Jennifer's home was designed by architect Ken Ungar, and comes as a downsize for the 'Alias' star, who is moving from a 16,000 square foot home set on a 3.1 acre plot of land, to a third of an acre with 8,500 square feet of living space.

The star's previous home with Ben came complete with five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a pool, as well as an art studio and a screening room.

Ben moved into guest house of his former family home following his and Jennifer's split.

The additional abode has two bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as a screening room.