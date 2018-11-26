Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are in a ''good place'', despite finalising their divorce just weeks ago.
The former couple, both 46, had their 13-year marriage officially dissolved last month, and despite having ''ups and downs'' this year - with Ben completing a 40-day stint in rehab for alcohol addiction after Jennifer staged an intervention and drove him to the treatment centre - they are said to still be on good terms.
A source said: ''They have both had some ups and downs this year, and they seem to be in a good place.''
The pair are also determined to keep co-parenting their three children - Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and Samuel, six - as ''seamlessly'' as possible.
Speaking to People magazine, the insider added: ''Jen and Ben continue to work together to make their parenting as seamless as possible. They really like to do things as a family, be it outings, church, cooking or watching movies.''
The comments come after it was claimed the pair spent Thanksgiving (22.11.18) together at the 'Justice League' star's home in Montana.
Another source said: ''Jen, Ben and the kids were in Montana for Thanksgiving. This was long planned. They always celebrate big holidays together as a family. The family all spent Thanksgiving together and they all cooked.''
Meanwhile, the 'Peppermint' actress - who is now in a relationship with CEO John Miller - and Ben were recently said to be ''putting the kids first''.
An insider said this month: ''Ben and Jen have been dedicated to making sure their divorce doesn't affect their kids. They want to keep the communication healthy so that they can make decisions together in the best interest of their children. It's been wonderful for Jen that Ben has been so present and involved. She wants to do this right and everyone is so incredibly proud of her for rising above the past and putting the kids first.''
