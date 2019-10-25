Jennifer Garner won't allow her teenage daughter to have her own Instagram account because she doesn't believe social media is a healthy place for young people.
Jennifer Garner won't let her teenage daughter have her own Instagram account.
The '13 Going on 30' star - who has Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, seven, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck - has been vocal about her fear that social media is placing a lot of ''pressure'' on young people and admitted she wants to keep her eldest daughter from setting up her own account for as long as possible, because she doesn't think it's healthy or a positive experience.
Speaking on the 'Next Question with Katie Couric' podcast, she said: ''Without even having parents who are well-known, I worry about all kids having to deal with this new pressure.
''My daughter's at an all-girl school and it's such a huge problem.''
The 'Peppermint' star also admitted that she feels somewhat of a hypocrite because she has her own Instagram.
She continued: ''She'll occasionally talk to me about getting Instagram and I can see why.
''Because I'm on there and it's something kind of fun that I do, and I am modelling the opposite of what I want for her to do. How often is that in parenting?''
Jennifer does allow Violet to user her account to browse.
She added: ''I just say, when you can show me studies that say that teenage girls are happier using Instagram than not, then we can have the conversation.
''But everything you look at, I don't see anything positive for you out there.
''You can look at mine when you want to, we can go over it together, but I just don't see it.''
The mother-of-three recently said she works hard to keep her brood out of the public eye as much as possible, because she knows how ''gnarly'' it can be for young people on social media.
She said: ''It's so gnarly to be a kid now. I guard my kids' privacy as much as I possibly can, and I've never posted pictures of them on Instagram. I used to refuse to say their names during interviews - but everyone knows their names!
''I would just say 'my eldest,' which I still do out of habit a lot.
''I'm sure there are times my kids would really love to see themselves reflected on my social media in a fun way and to have the attention they would get from that. But I've fought too hard against it. It would feel hypocritical.''
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Tom Brand has always been a workaholic and his company is in the fanal stages...
There's a fundamental flaw to this multi-strand social media-themed drama: it's told completely from the...
1970s rocker Danny Collins (Al Pacino) has earned a reputation for himself as a sell-out....
There's nothing wrong with this bright and goofy family comedy, but there's nothing much to...
Essentially this year's Moneyball, but set in American football rather than baseball, this fast-paced drama...
One group of very different people - including popular high school teens and their less...
Alexander is an 11-year-old boy who experiences a series of disastrous events in just one...
In telling this remarkable true story, director Jean-Marc Vallee (The Young Victoria) and his gifted...
Sonny Weaver, Jr. is the general manager of National Football League team the Cleveland Browns...
Laura Pickler is the proud and doting wife of long-time butter carving champion Bob Pickler....
Cindy and Jim Green is a young, married couple who are looking forward to starting...