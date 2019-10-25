Jennifer Garner won't let her teenage daughter have her own Instagram account.

The '13 Going on 30' star - who has Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, seven, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck - has been vocal about her fear that social media is placing a lot of ''pressure'' on young people and admitted she wants to keep her eldest daughter from setting up her own account for as long as possible, because she doesn't think it's healthy or a positive experience.

Speaking on the 'Next Question with Katie Couric' podcast, she said: ''Without even having parents who are well-known, I worry about all kids having to deal with this new pressure.

''My daughter's at an all-girl school and it's such a huge problem.''

The 'Peppermint' star also admitted that she feels somewhat of a hypocrite because she has her own Instagram.

She continued: ''She'll occasionally talk to me about getting Instagram and I can see why.

''Because I'm on there and it's something kind of fun that I do, and I am modelling the opposite of what I want for her to do. How often is that in parenting?''

Jennifer does allow Violet to user her account to browse.

She added: ''I just say, when you can show me studies that say that teenage girls are happier using Instagram than not, then we can have the conversation.

''But everything you look at, I don't see anything positive for you out there.

''You can look at mine when you want to, we can go over it together, but I just don't see it.''

The mother-of-three recently said she works hard to keep her brood out of the public eye as much as possible, because she knows how ''gnarly'' it can be for young people on social media.

She said: ''It's so gnarly to be a kid now. I guard my kids' privacy as much as I possibly can, and I've never posted pictures of them on Instagram. I used to refuse to say their names during interviews - but everyone knows their names!

''I would just say 'my eldest,' which I still do out of habit a lot.

''I'm sure there are times my kids would really love to see themselves reflected on my social media in a fun way and to have the attention they would get from that. But I've fought too hard against it. It would feel hypocritical.''