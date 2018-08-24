Hollywood star Jennifer Garner reportedly feels ''relieved'' that Ben Affleck has entered rehab.
The 46-year-old actress - who was married to Ben from 2005 until last year - has welcomed Ben's decision to go to a ''safe place'' as he battles his problems with alcohol, with a source describing Jennifer as a ''rock'' throughout the process.
The insider explained: ''This has been a rough few days and [Jennifer] wants nothing more than to feel [Ben] is getting the help that he needs.''
Ben, 46, and Jennifer have kids Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and Samuel, six, together.
And the actress is determined to offer her support to Ben as he tries to fight his problems.
The source told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''She is used to putting on a brave face, and handling Ben's addiction, but the process has been very exhausting for her. She won't give up on Ben because he is the father of her kids.''
Earlier this week, a source claimed that Ben's decision to go to rehab is a ''major step in the right direction''.
The actor's ability to recognise when he needs help is a key part in his recovery process, according to the insider.
Speaking about the 'Justice League' star's recovery, the insider said: ''One of the key elements with taking control of your addiction is knowing when to seek help, which he did, and it is a major step in the right direction.
''One crucial aspect of Ben's recovery is for him to be able to seek help when he feels as though he is not in control - when his ongoing treatment and meetings with sober coaches aren't quite enough. The best case scenario is for him to seek help, which he has done willingly, and for that, we are all very grateful and hopeful.''
