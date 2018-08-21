Jennifer Garner doesn't like ''giving up her action scenes'' to her stunt double Shauna Duggins.
The 46-year-old actress loves working alongside her stunt double Shauna Duggins but admits she wishes she could take part in the thrill-seeking scenes.
She said: ''I don't like to give up my action scenes to my beloved double Shauna to do for me because I want to do them - they're scenes! It might hurt, and it takes a lot of work, but it's worth it because it's so emotion-filled to get to this other place where you have no choice but to fight.''
And Jennifer feels like she will never escape the success of '13 Going On 30'.
She added: ''It's all been a big accident. There's rarely a day that I'm out in the world that somebody doesn't mention '13 Going On 30'. It just pops up in your life as a GIF.''
The brunette beauty also credits appearing in television series 'Alias' as career changing.
She told Variety magazine: ''Playing Sydney Bristow defined me for so long, and it re-defined me to myself. It made me strong and made me more confident. It even changed the tenor of my voice. Talk about language - I literally had to learn different languages.''
Meanwhile, Jennifer - who has Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and six-year-old Samuel with her estranged husband Ben Affleck - previously revealed her children aren't interested in her career and they would rather she was at home with them.
She said: ''They just want me to come home and be mom. I love living in LA, I don't roll my eyes about raising kids in LA. My kids have really kind excellent role models in their lives. You can create a life for yourself, even in the middle of Hollywood.''
