Jennifer Garner has to ''shake off'' her tough movie roles for the sake of her children, as she doesn't want to bring the baggage of her roles home with her.
Jennifer Garner has to ''shake off'' her tough movie roles for the sake of her children.
The 45-year-old actress has Violet 11, Seraphina, eight, and Samuel, five, with her estranged husband Ben Affleck, and has said that whenever she takes on a character who is ''going through something'' - such as her role as a single mother in new movie 'The Tribes of Palos Verdes' - she always has to remember not to bring that drama home with her, because she needs to ''raise [her] kids''.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''Anytime that you're playing someone who is going through something, you have to just figure it out, and you actually - believe it or not - don't use your own life as much as you might think. It really is its own bear to get through.
''You just get into that place. That's your job, and then you shake it off, because you have to go home and raise your kids. It's just like any other time I do a scene with an emotional place.''
It isn't the first time Jennifer has made sure to put her brood first, as after news of her filing for divorce from Ben broke in April this year, the pair were said to be ''100 percent committed'' to co-parenting their children.
A source said: ''Everything today couldn't have been done more amicably. The divorce filing was only a matter of time. Ben and Jen are both still 100 percent committed to co-parenting their children and making sure their family situation works for them all. You can't have anything better than that.''
And a second source insisted they were ''die-hard committed'' to raising their brood.
They said: ''They have maintained such a strong and beautiful united front to stay lovely and classy towards each other for their kids. They spend so much time working on their relationship - whether it's a friendship or anything - for their kids ...
''Their friendship is there. They are so die-hard committed to co-parenting. Whatever form this relationship is, they'll always have love for each other, and the love they have for their kids is so strong, they won't let anything bring that down.''
He also slapped a jet-lagged Taylor Hawkins.
The acclaimed performer had just cancelled touring due to a battle with cancer.
Tom Brand has always been a workaholic and his company is in the fanal stages...
There's a fundamental flaw to this multi-strand social media-themed drama: it's told completely from the...
1970s rocker Danny Collins (Al Pacino) has earned a reputation for himself as a sell-out....
There's nothing wrong with this bright and goofy family comedy, but there's nothing much to...
Essentially this year's Moneyball, but set in American football rather than baseball, this fast-paced drama...
One group of very different people - including popular high school teens and their less...
Alexander is an 11-year-old boy who experiences a series of disastrous events in just one...
In telling this remarkable true story, director Jean-Marc Vallee (The Young Victoria) and his gifted...
Sonny Weaver, Jr. is the general manager of National Football League team the Cleveland Browns...
Laura Pickler is the proud and doting wife of long-time butter carving champion Bob Pickler....
Cindy and Jim Green is a young, married couple who are looking forward to starting...