Jennifer Garner is ''content'' in her romance with John Miller.

The 47-year-old actress has been dating the CEO and Chairman of Cali Group since mid-2018, and although their relationship is moving slowly, sources have said the couple are still together and aren't putting any ''pressure'' on themselves.

An insider said: ''Jen still sees John and seems content with where things are in their relationship. John is a nice normal guy who is in a similar situation with raising kids while being divorced. They've made what they have work and enjoy being together.

''They are happy to see each other when they can. There isn't a lot of pressure to make it more than it is. He very much respects how seriously she takes her role as a mom and always put her kids first. They have both had a positive impact on each other.''

The 'Peppermint' actress - who has Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, seven, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck - has never walked a red carpet with John, 41, but has been pictured with him out in public on multiple occasions.

But Jennifer is believed to be focusing on her children rather than furthering her romantic life.

The source added to E! News: ''Jen is focused on her kids and prioritises them. That will never change and that's really what her life is about. She's busy with work and kids. There's not a lot of time for an intense serious relationship. It is what it is for now. But if she can see John and it works, she's very happy to do that. He makes her happy and her time with him is always well spent.''

Jennifer began dating John after finalising her divorce with Ben, whom she first split from in 2015 after a decade of marriage.

And the 'Justice League' actor, also 47, recently said he ''regrets'' splitting from his former spouse.

He said: ''The biggest regret of my life is this divorce.

''Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It's just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing.

''I drank relatively normally for a long time. What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was 2015, 2016. My drinking, of course, created more marital problems.''