Jennifer Garner has co-founded a new organic baby food company called Once Upon a Farm, which aims to deliver ''the best nourishment'' to children.
The 45-year-old actress - who has Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight, and Samuel, five, with her estranged husband Ben Affleck - as signed up as a co-founder of Once Upon a Farm, a company which creates cold-pressed organic baby food and applesauce with the intention of delivering ''the best nourishment'' to children.
In a press release, Jennifer said: ''As a mom of three and Save the Children artist ambassador, I am passionate about childhood nutrition and making sure we are leaving a healthier and happier planet for the next generation. Once Upon a Farm helps parents keep their promise to deliver the best nourishment for their children's bodies and souls.''
The 'Alias' actress teamed up with co-founders Cassandra Curtis, Ari Raz and John Foraker to create the brand, and said her inspiration came from wanting her children, as well as children all over the world, to have access to organic foods.
She told LivingMaxwell.com: ''I had been looking for a while to partner with an early-stage brand in the food space. And as a mom with three kids, I have three lunch boxes to pack each day and understand the problems that must be solved with serving fresh food to young children. My mother made every single meal for me, and I have always been a big believer in staying connected to the earth, which grows our food.
''In my work with Save the Children, where I have been an ambassador for the last five years, I have visited a ton of families in rural America, and kids just do not have access to fresh organic food.
''Even though I have advocated for this issue in the government at both a state and national level, I understand that business drives change and wanted to find a company that could get nutritious food out to kids.
''I ended up meeting Cassandra and Ari, and loved the product. After some research, I soon learned that John was on the board of directors and wanted to know why.
''Once John and I met, everything he said rang true with me. He is so passionate and knowledgeable about all of the same things. It was clear early on that we were meant to be partners.''
