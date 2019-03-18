Jennifer Garner has jokingly warned Chrissy Teigen not to steal her nanny, after the woman liked several of Chrissy's Instagram posts.
The 46-year-old actress hires a nanny to help her look after her three children - Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, seven - whom she has with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, but after noticing her nanny has been ''liking'' all the Instagram posts model Chrissy uploads of her children, she has jokingly warned the beauty to stay away.
Commenting on a picture of Chrissy's son 10-month-old son Miles - whom she has with husband John Legend, with whom she also has two-year-old daughter Luna - Jennifer wrote: ''''I see my kids' nanny liking everything you put up with your gorgeous kids. I'm here to tell you, don't get any ideas, either one of you.''
The 'Peppermint' actress also added a love heart emoji and an emoji of a pair of eyes to the post.
And in response, Chrissy insisted her children aren't as angelic as they seem on social media.
The 33-year-old model replied: ''For anyyyyyyone reading this I ONLY POST THE CUTE STUFF (sic)''
Chrissy opted to decorate her message with crying laughing emojis.
Meanwhile, Jennifer recently took to her own Instagram account to reveal how she'd embarrassed her son when she'd dressed up as Astrid from 'How To Train Your Dragon' for his seventh birthday, complete with blue and orange face paint, a fur shawl and boots, arm sleeves and a pointy, leather skirt.
The former 'Alias' star shared a photo of herself presenting her son with his chocolate birthday cake and captioned the Instagram post: ''Well, guess what. It turns out 7 is the age my kid stops thinking it's cool when I dress up for the party. #youngestchild #firsteyeroll #anyoneneedanAstrid [facepalm, laughing, grandma emojis] (sic)''
