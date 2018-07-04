Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner took to Instagram to wish her pet chickens a happy birthday on Tuesday (03.07.18).
Jennifer Garner celebrated her chickens' birthday on Tuesday (03.07.18) by giving them a bug cake.
The 'Miracles from Heaven' star is a proud ''chicken lady'' and marked the day her clutch of birds was born with a sweet Instagram post of the proud poultry parent posing with her pets.
The photo was accompanied by the caption: ''It's hard to believe a year has flown by since these ladies hatched. They grow up so quickly. #happyhatchday #bugcakeforyou #soyouthinkyoucanfarm [sic]''
Jennifer and her three kids Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and five-year-old Samuel - her children with her ex-husband husband Ben Affleck - are very at one with nature at their Los Angeles home.
As well as keeping chickens they also have a bee hive, grow organic fruit and vegetables and own a golden retriever dog named Birdie, the actress sometimes reads bedtime stories to.
Earlier this year, Jennifer mourned the loss of her favourite chicken, Regina George, who passed away from ''natural causes'' in March.
The 46-year-old Hollywood star named the bird after the 'Mean Girls' character of the same name, played by Rachel McAdams, and she loved to take her feathered friend on walks.
Announcing that Regina had gone to the big bird house in the sky on her Instagram account, Jennifer posted a video tribute to the chicken and wrote: ''Please enjoy this tribute to Chicken Regina George who passed away from natural causes. #shewasourfavorite #RIP #shelivedagoodlife [sic]''
The post also featured a picture of the unfortunate chicken's grave, with a plaque which read ''R.I.P. Regina George. July 9 2017 - March 20, 2018.''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
Tom Brand has always been a workaholic and his company is in the fanal stages...
There's a fundamental flaw to this multi-strand social media-themed drama: it's told completely from the...
1970s rocker Danny Collins (Al Pacino) has earned a reputation for himself as a sell-out....
There's nothing wrong with this bright and goofy family comedy, but there's nothing much to...
Essentially this year's Moneyball, but set in American football rather than baseball, this fast-paced drama...
One group of very different people - including popular high school teens and their less...
Alexander is an 11-year-old boy who experiences a series of disastrous events in just one...
In telling this remarkable true story, director Jean-Marc Vallee (The Young Victoria) and his gifted...
Sonny Weaver, Jr. is the general manager of National Football League team the Cleveland Browns...
Laura Pickler is the proud and doting wife of long-time butter carving champion Bob Pickler....
Cindy and Jim Green is a young, married couple who are looking forward to starting...