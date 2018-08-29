Jennifer Garner ''cares'' about Ben Affleck's sobriety, despite their split, and she wants to help him for the sake of their three kids.
Jennifer Garner ''cares'' about Ben Affleck's sobriety.
The 'Peppermint' star may have split from the 'Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice' actor but she is still focused on helping Ben through the tough times, after recently staging an intervention.
A source told People magazine: ''There are no secrets, and Jen is great at explaining what's going on in age-appropriate ways. She tells them Ben is sick and needs doctors. What she ultimately cares about is his sobriety and whether she can rely on him to co-parent. She is trying to keep the father of her children alive. It's devastating for her to have to stage an intervention in the middle of the afternoon, pretty much in public. But this was a crisis situation.''
Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that Ben ''wanted to go'' to rehab before his estranged wife Jennifer - with whom he has children Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and Samuel, six - encouraged him to go.
An insider shared: ''Ben had been drinking alone for days. He was in bad shape. He had barely been eating and had not showered. It didn't take much convincing. He wanted to go, and he cooperated. He knew he needed help and was vocal about it.''
Rehab is a ''major step in the right direction'' for the actor, who previously spent time in a facility for alcohol addiction in 2001 and 2017.
The source shared: ''One of the key elements with taking control of your addiction is knowing when to seek help, which he did, and it is a major step in the right direction. One crucial aspect of Ben's recovery is for him to be able to seek help when he feels as though he is not in control - when his ongoing treatment and meetings with sober coaches aren't quite enough. The best case scenario is for him to seek help, which he has done willingly, and for that, we are all very grateful and hopeful.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
Tom Brand has always been a workaholic and his company is in the fanal stages...
There's a fundamental flaw to this multi-strand social media-themed drama: it's told completely from the...
1970s rocker Danny Collins (Al Pacino) has earned a reputation for himself as a sell-out....
There's nothing wrong with this bright and goofy family comedy, but there's nothing much to...
Essentially this year's Moneyball, but set in American football rather than baseball, this fast-paced drama...
One group of very different people - including popular high school teens and their less...
Alexander is an 11-year-old boy who experiences a series of disastrous events in just one...
In telling this remarkable true story, director Jean-Marc Vallee (The Young Victoria) and his gifted...
Sonny Weaver, Jr. is the general manager of National Football League team the Cleveland Browns...
Laura Pickler is the proud and doting wife of long-time butter carving champion Bob Pickler....
Cindy and Jim Green is a young, married couple who are looking forward to starting...