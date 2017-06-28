Jennifer Garner negotiated a free holiday to the Bahamas in exchange for her to speak at a large business conference, and the star had a long list of specific requirements.
Jennifer Garner negotiated a free holiday in exchange for her to speak at a business conference.
The 45-year-old actress agreed to speak in front of executives at Fast Enterprises at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort in the Bahamas, but only if she received an appearance fee, was treated to two adjoining two-bedroom luxury suites, as well as an additional suite for her and her family to stay for five nights.
The brunette beauty also requested the software company organised a private jet for her to travel to and from the event in, organised a team of styling experts to pamper her ahead of her appearance, and arranged a complimentary dinner on the day for her to indulge in.
And the '13 Going on 30' star, who filed for a divorce from her former partner Ben Affleck in April this year after splitting in 2015 following 11 years of marriage, invited the 44-year-old actor on the trip because she believed it would be ''most beneficial'' for their children Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight, and five-year-old son Samuel to have the 'Argo' star there to join in the fun
Speaking about the family trip to US Weekly, a source said: ''Jen feels it is most beneficial for the kids to have their father present.''
And the vacation is believed to have been a ''great opportunity'' for the family to regain a sense of normality in their lives, even though the pair have insisted they have not rekindled their romance.
The source added: ''It was a great opportunity to keep the norm going for the kids.
''Jen will always do whatever it takes to provide the best arrangements for them that she can.''
Jennifer, Ben and their children stayed in the tranquil resort at Baker's Bay in Great Guana Cay, which is rumoured to be the same site the former 'Alias' star whisked herself away to two years ago when the former couple first announced their break up.
She's swapped the studio for a film set with new Netflix series.
Ed Sheeran performed a spectacular set on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday.
Viral video ties in 'GoT' soundbites to the lyrics of Gloria Gaynor classic.
Here are a few of the best moments over the Glastonbury weekend.
The wrestling series hit the streaming service earlier this week.
The Marvel Studios head was blunt in his answer.
Tom Brand has always been a workaholic and his company is in the fanal stages...
There's a fundamental flaw to this multi-strand social media-themed drama: it's told completely from the...
1970s rocker Danny Collins (Al Pacino) has earned a reputation for himself as a sell-out....
There's nothing wrong with this bright and goofy family comedy, but there's nothing much to...
Essentially this year's Moneyball, but set in American football rather than baseball, this fast-paced drama...
One group of very different people - including popular high school teens and their less...
Alexander is an 11-year-old boy who experiences a series of disastrous events in just one...
In telling this remarkable true story, director Jean-Marc Vallee (The Young Victoria) and his gifted...
Sonny Weaver, Jr. is the general manager of National Football League team the Cleveland Browns...
Laura Pickler is the proud and doting wife of long-time butter carving champion Bob Pickler....
Cindy and Jim Green is a young, married couple who are looking forward to starting...