Jennifer Garner negotiated a free holiday in exchange for her to speak at a business conference.

The 45-year-old actress agreed to speak in front of executives at Fast Enterprises at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort in the Bahamas, but only if she received an appearance fee, was treated to two adjoining two-bedroom luxury suites, as well as an additional suite for her and her family to stay for five nights.

The brunette beauty also requested the software company organised a private jet for her to travel to and from the event in, organised a team of styling experts to pamper her ahead of her appearance, and arranged a complimentary dinner on the day for her to indulge in.

And the '13 Going on 30' star, who filed for a divorce from her former partner Ben Affleck in April this year after splitting in 2015 following 11 years of marriage, invited the 44-year-old actor on the trip because she believed it would be ''most beneficial'' for their children Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight, and five-year-old son Samuel to have the 'Argo' star there to join in the fun

Speaking about the family trip to US Weekly, a source said: ''Jen feels it is most beneficial for the kids to have their father present.''

And the vacation is believed to have been a ''great opportunity'' for the family to regain a sense of normality in their lives, even though the pair have insisted they have not rekindled their romance.

The source added: ''It was a great opportunity to keep the norm going for the kids.

''Jen will always do whatever it takes to provide the best arrangements for them that she can.''

Jennifer, Ben and their children stayed in the tranquil resort at Baker's Bay in Great Guana Cay, which is rumoured to be the same site the former 'Alias' star whisked herself away to two years ago when the former couple first announced their break up.