Jennifer Garner and her eldest daughter had to be rescued after getting lost while kayaking in Sweden.

The '13 Going on 30' star had taken 12-year-old Violet, 12, out paddling onto the water in Stockholm when they found themselves stranded in a shipping lane, but luckily for them their ''saviour'' Mattias from the hire company, Langholmen Kajak, came to their rescue.

However, her daughter didn't ''complain'' as she still enjoyed the trip.

Alongside a picture of them in the boat, Jennifer - who also has Seraphina, nine, and Samuel, six, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck - wrote on Instagram: ''On a pre-middle-school sneak away with my eldest...

Did I get us lost in a kayak? Yes.

Did we paddle as hard as we could for 100 hours and end up in a shipping lane? I'm afraid so.

Did we have to be rescued? Yup.

#thesunsetwasabigupside #shenevercomplained #thankyoumattias #welovedyousweden (sic)''

The 46-year-old actress later took to her Instagram story to thanks Mattias for getting them out of trouble.

She wrote: ''If you've seen my post today... This is Mattias! Our savior! Thank you, @hipsterpersson! (sic)''

Jennifer and her three kids are very at one with nature at their Los Angeles home, so it's no surprise they ventured further than expected on their little adventure.

At the property they have chickens, a bee hive, grow organic fruit and vegetables and own a golden retriever dog named Birdie.

Last week, Jennifer even celebrated her chickens' birthday by giving them a bug cake.

The 'Miracles from Heaven' star is a proud ''chicken lady'' and marked the day her clutch of birds was born with a sweet Instagram post of the proud poultry parent posing with her pets.

The photo was accompanied by the caption: ''It's hard to believe a year has flown by since these ladies hatched. They grow up so quickly. #happyhatchday #bugcakeforyou #soyouthinkyoucanfarm (sic)''