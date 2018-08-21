Jennifer Garner almost ''retired'' after giving birth to her third child, but is glad she didn't because she knew she didn't want to ''be at home all the time''.
Jennifer Garner almost ''retired'' after giving birth to her third child.
The 46-year-old actress has Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and Samuel, six, with her estranged husband Ben Affleck, and has opened up on how she very nearly ended up without a career after taking a break when Samuel was born, but was ''forced'' to realise she didn't want to ''be at home all the time''.
She told Variety magazine: ''I would have to decide, 'No I actually do love this job.' [I took a break because] three kids just knocks you flat on your a**.
''[I got a call from my then-agent Patrick Whitesell.] Patrick said, 'Either this is the telephone call about you doing 'Dallas Buyers Club' and how we're going to make that happen, or it's a telephone call about your retirement,' That was a real moment of decision and clarity and I loved him for it because it forced me to say, 'OK, I am not ready to be home all the time.'''
The 'Peppermint' star chose not to give up her career, and was awarded this week with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which she dedicated to her brood, whom she said ''define'' her.
She said whilst accepting the prestigious honour: ''All of you here are the most special people in the world to me. Violet, Sera and Sam. Hi, buddy! And my parents and my sisters, my nieces and my nephews.
''For my children, when you walk over this star I want you to remember, first of all, that I love you. And that this is about hard work and good luck and not a whole lot else. You define me, not this wonderful spot on the pavement.
''Also, for the record, don't spend too much time on Hollywood Boulevard.''
They'll hit the UK and Ireland this November.
Slaves hold open auditions for a new drummer in the star-studded and ultimately heart-warming video for their new single 'Chokehold'.
Sometimes it takes more than 12 months to put together a fantastic season of one of the world's leading TV shows.
Orbital brought their spectacular show to the East Kent coast at the weekend to the delight of a variety of ravers.
Tom Brand has always been a workaholic and his company is in the fanal stages...
There's a fundamental flaw to this multi-strand social media-themed drama: it's told completely from the...
1970s rocker Danny Collins (Al Pacino) has earned a reputation for himself as a sell-out....
There's nothing wrong with this bright and goofy family comedy, but there's nothing much to...
Essentially this year's Moneyball, but set in American football rather than baseball, this fast-paced drama...
One group of very different people - including popular high school teens and their less...
Alexander is an 11-year-old boy who experiences a series of disastrous events in just one...
In telling this remarkable true story, director Jean-Marc Vallee (The Young Victoria) and his gifted...
Sonny Weaver, Jr. is the general manager of National Football League team the Cleveland Browns...
Laura Pickler is the proud and doting wife of long-time butter carving champion Bob Pickler....
Cindy and Jim Green is a young, married couple who are looking forward to starting...