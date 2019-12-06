Jennifer Garner accidentally bought a giant ''aggressive'' Christmas tree after promising her kids a bigger one this year.
The 'Camping' actress had promised her three kids, Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and seven-year-old Samuel - who she has with ex-husband Ben Affleck - that they could get a bigger fir this year but it seems she confused her calculations and was stunned to receive an evergreen that was twice her own size.
She said in a video posted to Instagram: ''So, I told my kids we could go bigger, because we're in a rental house and it has a really big foyer. But then it was delivered, and I'm not sure this was the tree we picked out!''
The camera then zoomed out to show the giant tree and she admitted: ''It's a little aggressive.''
The former 'Alias' star captioned her post: ''Go big or go home.''
And the 47-year-old star is unsure she'll be able to decorate the whole tree.
She wrote in the comments: ''It didn't seem this crazy at the lot - but we are going to love the bottom third that we can actually decorate.''
Jennifer's famous friends thought her tree was hilarious.
Katie Couric commented: ''OH EM GEE that tree has some serious BTE (big tree energy) (sic)''
Reese Witherspoon simply posted: ''Whoa!!''
Last month, the 'Peppermint' star documented her 25-minute search to find her car in a parking lot.
The shared a video on Instagram along with the caption: ''I would like to tell you this was an isolated incident, but...''
In the clip, Jennifer walked through the car park while clutching a teddy bear and admitted: ''We've been walking for 10 minutes...It's in [section] Y.(sic)''
Jennifer then got into the car of her friend, who was filming the video, so they could circle the garage to find her own vehicle.
She said: ''Where's your car? Oh gosh, this is where it gets complicated...
''I'm sweating. It's taken me 25 minutes of looking for a car on a one-level parking garage.''
Despite her insistence the vehicle had been left in section Y of the facility, the 'Wonder' actress eventually found it in section F.
She exclaimed: ''I see it! This has nothing to do with what I said it was. I said it was that way in Y. It's so rude just to move someone's car to F.''
