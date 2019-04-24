Jennifer Garner says fans often tell her she's ''prettier in person''.

The 47-year-old actress revealed that people often comment that she's better looking in person than she is on screen, however, insisted that she doesn't take offence and sees it as ''the compliment they mean it to be''.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''They tell me I'm prettier in person than I am on screen. You might as well see it for the compliment that they mean it to be.

''That happens, if I'm out and about, every day at some point. I don't know what it is, but that is by far what I hear the most.''

The '13 Going on 30' star - who has children Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and seven-year-old Samuel with ex-husband Ben Affleck - feels ''really lucky'' because the fans she typically meets feels as though they already know her and find it easy to chat to her.

She said: ''[They] tend to feel like I'm the girl they grew up next to or an old friend, and they want to continue a conversation that I didn't know we were having.''

Jennifer was named 2019's 'Most Beautiful Woman' by People and graces the cover of the publication's 'Beautiful Issue'.

Despite receiving the title - which was given to pop superstar Pink last year - Jennifer has admitted she didn't see herself as ''attractive'' growing up.

She said: ''I was so not one of the pretty girls that I just bypassed insecurity and didn't see myself as attractive at all. It was not part of my life.''

Jennifer believes she has never felt insecure about her appearance because ''looks weren't a big deal'' at home.

She added: ''I felt good about myself back then! That is the lucky trick.

''Looks weren't a big deal in my family. I don't think my parents ever said 'You're pretty' and so we just didn't think about it.''