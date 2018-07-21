Jennifer Connelly is in talks to star in 'Top Gun 2'.

The 47-year-old actress is believed to be lined up for the leading female role in the sequel to the hugely popular 1986 movie, which will see her star alongside Tom Cruise, who was the leading man in the original movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer will play a single mother who runs a local bar near the Navy base, though not much else is known about her connections to the fighter pilots, including Tom's famous character Maverick.

Jennifer's potential casting comes after the movie recently confirmed Miles Teller had bagged the leading role, and will be playing the son of Goose, Maverick's wingman, played by Anthony Edwards in the original movie.

Elsewhere, Val Kilmer is set to play the iconic Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky, having teased in 2015 that he had been offered a part.

In a post on Facebook, he said: ''I just got offered #topgun2 - not often you get to say ''yes'' without reading the script... (sic)''

He added: ''We will all miss Tony Scott one of the kindest gentlemen I've ever met in the film biz, but let's fire up some fighter jets again!!! (sic)''

Meanwhile, director Joseph Kosinski previously hinted at what fans can expect from the follow-up.

Teasing that that film will focus on Maverick's time in the modern armed forces, he said: ''The Navy is very different now than it was in 1986. Back then, they hadn't been in any war for 15 or 20 years at that point.

''Now, here in 2017, the Navy's been at war for 20 years. It's just a different world now, so you can't remake the first movie. It has to adapt.''

'Top Gun 2' is set to start production in San Diego in September.