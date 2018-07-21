Jennifer Connelly is in talks to star in 'Top Gun 2', where she will play the movie's female lead.
Jennifer Connelly is in talks to star in 'Top Gun 2'.
The 47-year-old actress is believed to be lined up for the leading female role in the sequel to the hugely popular 1986 movie, which will see her star alongside Tom Cruise, who was the leading man in the original movie.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer will play a single mother who runs a local bar near the Navy base, though not much else is known about her connections to the fighter pilots, including Tom's famous character Maverick.
Jennifer's potential casting comes after the movie recently confirmed Miles Teller had bagged the leading role, and will be playing the son of Goose, Maverick's wingman, played by Anthony Edwards in the original movie.
Elsewhere, Val Kilmer is set to play the iconic Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky, having teased in 2015 that he had been offered a part.
In a post on Facebook, he said: ''I just got offered #topgun2 - not often you get to say ''yes'' without reading the script... (sic)''
He added: ''We will all miss Tony Scott one of the kindest gentlemen I've ever met in the film biz, but let's fire up some fighter jets again!!! (sic)''
Meanwhile, director Joseph Kosinski previously hinted at what fans can expect from the follow-up.
Teasing that that film will focus on Maverick's time in the modern armed forces, he said: ''The Navy is very different now than it was in 1986. Back then, they hadn't been in any war for 15 or 20 years at that point.
''Now, here in 2017, the Navy's been at war for 20 years. It's just a different world now, so you can't remake the first movie. It has to adapt.''
'Top Gun 2' is set to start production in San Diego in September.
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
Based on a genuinely moving true story, this film undercuts the realism by pushing its...
American Pastoral is based on Philip Roth's 1998 Pulitzer Prize winning novel which follows the...
Paul Bettany makes a strong impression with his first film as a writer-director, exploring the...
Darren Aronofsky continues to ambitiously experiment with genres in this Old Testament blockbuster, but this...
The cast and crew of ‘Noah’; director Darren Aronofsky, actors Russell Crowe and Emma Watson,...
Noah is a normal family man faced with major responsibility when his dark visions lead...
The fact that this magical romance has been retitled A New York Winter's Tale in...
When Noah is faced with a dark message from God thanks to his gift of...
Peter Lake is a wanted burglar in a desperate struggle to escape an old gangster...
Far too tidy to be believable, this multi-strand romance holds our attention with a warmly...
William Borgens was once a highly regarded novelist, however after a heart-breaking divorce with his...
A lack of focus leaves this film neither funny enough to be a comedy nor...
Ronny and Nick are best buddies and business partners, their partners are good friends and...
Inventively animated with a striking attention to detail, this offbeat thriller might have trouble finding...