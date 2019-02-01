Jennifer Connelly admits starring in the 'Top Gun' sequel has been ''so much fun''.

The 48-year-old actress will appear alongside Tom Cruise in the much-anticipated 'Top Gun: Maverick' and while she's keen to remain tight-lipped about the movie, Jennifer revealed she's relished shooting the film.

She shared: ''It's still filming and I have a little bit more to do. It's so much fun!''

Jennifer also revealed that the upcoming movie - which is scheduled for release in 2020 - will feature a ''sexy theme song''.

Pressed for information about the shoot, she told 'The Graham Norton Show': ''There is definitely going to be a sexy theme song, but I can't tell you what.''

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise recently confirmed plans to make two new 'Mission: Impossible' movies.

The Hollywood star is set to reprise his role as spy Ethan Hunt in two more instalments of the action movie franchise, due for release in 2021 and 2022.

Sharing a short video of the 'Mission: Impossible' logo on fire, he simply wrote: ''Summer 2021 and Summer 2022.''

And Christopher McQuarrie has been confirmed to direct the upcoming films, which are expected to be filmed back to back.

He wrote in his own Twitter message: ''Missions: Accepted #MissionImpossible (sic)''

Christopher worked with Tom on both 'Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation' and 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout', and previously revealed plans to take the franchise into space.

Asked about the possibility of taking 'Mission: Impossible' into space, Christopher responded: ''I think it's inevitable. We've pretty much gone to the edge of thereof, so yeah, it's sooner or later, Tom [Cruise] is gonna be in orbit.''

