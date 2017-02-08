Jennifer Connelly has joined 'Alita: Battle Angel'.

The 46-year-old actress has been cast by director Robert Rodriguez in his adaptation of Yukito Kishiro's 'Battle Angel Alita' manga series on which filming began in Austin, Texas, last October.

Connelly's role is as-yet unknown but she joins a stellar cast in the sci-fi film - being produced by James Cameron - which includes Rosa Salazar, Keean Johnson, Ed Skrein, Christoph Waltz and Jackie Earle Haley.

'Alita: Battle Angel' tells the story of the titular character, an amnesiac female cyborg living in the 26th century who becomes a bounty hunter after being saved from being scrapped by a professor of cybernetics.

Salazar is portraying Alita and Waltz is playing professor Dr. Dyson Ido.

The movie is scheduled for release in July 2018.

Connelly - who is married to actor Paul Bettany - will next be seen in drama film 'Granite Mountain' which will tell the true story of the Yarnell Hill Fire, a wildfire which raged in Prescott, Arizona, in June 2013 that tragically claimed the lives of 19 City of Prescott firefighters.