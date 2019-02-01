Jennifer Connelly says David Bowie ''became a real hero'' of hers after they did 'Labyrinth' together.

The 48-year-old actress shot to fame starring in Jim Henson's 1986 cult classic alongside the late music legend - in which she played Sarah, a teenager on a quest to rescue her brother Toby from the world of goblins - but she didn't realise until after they shot the movie just how ''cool'' it was to work with the 'Starman' hitmaker, as she was only a teenager at the time.

During her appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show' on Friday (01.02.19), the former child model admitted: ''I wasn't cool enough to get what working with him really meant.

''It was probably a good thing that I wasn't.

''After working with him, he became a real hero of mine because he was so kind to me - I was a 14-year-old kid and knew nothing.''

The 'Hulk' star says Bowie - who died in January 2016, at the age of 69, following a secret battle with cancer - was ''funny'' and ''gracious'' on set and ever since they worked together she has loved his music.

She added: ''He was funny and gracious and made me feel so comfortable. He was amazing. Subsequently I became a huge fan of his music.''

Jennifer's next role sees her portray Chiren in 'Alita: Battle Angel' and she confessed she's only just got around to watching the film back - but teased it's ''extraordinary'' and praised the team for transforming it with technology.

She said: ''I only saw the movie a couple of days ago and it is pretty epic. It's really impressive. With a movie like that we do the things we have to do and then we leave and a year later you see a film that has had so much work put into it.

''It's extraordinary what they can do with technology and it blew me away.''

