The actress has a film in competition at the Sundance Film Festival and so she'll join comedienne Chelsea Handler and director Ava DuVernay for the civil rights rally, a sister march of one being held in Washington, D.C. featuring Katy Perry and Madonna, among many others.

"There's a march planned in Park City and I'm going to march and use my voice and stand up because it's no longer sufficient to sit behind your computer and just watch as events unfold," Jennifer tells WENN. "Your civil liberties are not necessarily guaranteed and you must learn to fight for them each and every day and we have to learn to fight for that thing that we have taken for granted for so long."

The protesters are marching to show America's new leader they will not stand by and watch if he changes laws regarding women's rights and civil rights.

Beals reveals she became more of an activist last year (16) as she joined the likes of Jane Fonda and Shailene Woodley on the front lines of the Dakota Access Pipeline protest.

She says, "I went to Standing Rock (native American tribal land) when I started following what was going on there with the water protectors at Standing Rock and I saw how easily there can be civil rights abuses and nobody will pay attention until enough people stand up and say, 'This is not right', and we need to change. You have to literally create community and exercise your voice. I think it's really important to exercise the right to assembly or it will be taken away."