Matt LeBlac is ''sure'' Jennifer Aniston is ''doing okay'' following her split from Justin Theroux, although he is yet to speak to her about the news.
The 49-year-old actress confirmed last week that she had ended her two-and-a-half-year marriage with Justin at the end of last year, and although she hasn't spoken to her former 'Friends' co-star Matt about the situation, he's confident that she's staying strong.
When asked by The Sun newspaper about Jennifer, the 50-year-old actor said: ''I haven't spoken to Jennifer about it but I'm sure she's doing okay right now. She's a big girl.''
Matt's comments come after sources previously claimed the 'We're The Millers' star is ''stronger than she's ever been'' since parting ways with the 46-year-old actor.
They said: ''This is the last time she'll get swept away by the charms of someone who isn't right for her. She's independent and stronger than she has ever been. She's not reliant on anyone.''
Insiders also claimed Jennifer was ''doing okay'' after the news was announced, but noted that the star was still ''sad'' about the split.
They said: ''Jen is doing OK. She has her group of friends that are her family, and they have rallied around her. It's always sad and heartbreaking to have to move on, but she has a lot of love in her life. She will take this and learn from it and have new perspective going forward.''
The couple announced their split in a joint statement.
It read: ''In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.
''Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.''
